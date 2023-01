Gurez: An under construction house got damaged due to heavy snowfall in Sardab village of Tulail in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday, officials said here.

An official said that there was, however, no report of any loss of life or injury in the incident.

Fresh snowfall in Gurez Valley has disrupted the normal life as the area remains cut off from the district headquarters—(KNO)

