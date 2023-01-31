Traffic partially restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Ramban: The traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu national highway resumed partially, which was suspended on Monday due to landslides, shooting stones and snowfall, officials said here on Tuesday.

An official said that however, no new traffic was allowed on the highway.

He said stranded vehicles were being allowed to move after road was cleared. “Our men and machinery were on the job day and night to restore the traffic”, he said.

“NH through for traffic. Intermittent shooting stones and slides still coming at some places. Travel very cautiously. Road slippery”, SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma tweeted—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print