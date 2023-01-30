Snowfall disrupts electricity in Kashmir parts, only four 33KV under fault at present: KPDCL

SRINAGAR – The fresh snowfall has disrupted the electricity supply in many parts of Kashmir, especially in northern districts while the authorities in Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Monday said that only 14 feeders of 33 KV, 215 11 KV feeders and other tap lines were under fault due to snowfall.

An official statement said that at present only four 33 KV lines are under fault, adding that all the 33 KV feeders will be charged by evening.

“Due to heavy snowfall during the intervening night of 30th Jan, electric supply to many areas of Kashmir Valley got disrupted. The load of the whole valley dipped below 850 MWs during the early morning hours of 30th Jan, 2022.”

The statement added that out of total 33 KV feeders, 14 were under fault along with four 33 KV Taplines which affected the power supply mainly to Sopore, Kupwara and Handwara.

It added that a few portions of District Budgam and of District Anantnag were also affected due to outage of four of 33 KV lines out of 14.

“In addition to that, around 215 11 KV feeders were under fault due to heavy snowfall.”



“From early Morning, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. field teams under the able guidance of MD, KPDCL Yasin.M.Choudhary were mobilized to rectify the faults.”

It added that despite the continuous snowfall in the region and braving the extreme freezing temperature, the field teams of KPDCL started patrolling the faulty lines and were able to bring up the load of Kashmir Valley to around 1590 MWs by 3 PM.



“It is pertinent to mention that at present only four 33 KV lines which specially feed to Sopore Area of District Baramulla and few areas of Bijbehera are under fault and by evening all the 33 KV lines will be charged. Out of all the 11 KV feeders only 154 feeders remain out due to the faulty status of four 33KV lines.”



MD, KPDCL is himself closely monitoring the situation and assures the public that all the feeders will be up and live. This is the first time that such a quick restoration has happened since the incorporation of KPDCL, it said.



Managing Director has also praised the patience shown by the public towards the corporation, that may have been affected by the disrupted electric lines that were under faulty since morning and assures the public that field team of KPDCL wont rest till all the feeders are up and running.

