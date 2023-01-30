Congress Plans Big Rally To Culminate BJY Today

Yatra Spread Message Of Love Across Country: Priyanka

Srinagar: A mega-rally is planned here Monday where leaders from Congress and like-minded opposition parties are expected to address the gathering. The authorities have issued traffic advisory urging people to avoid unnecessary travel to Lal Chowk.

In view of the rally being organized by “Indian National Congress” at S.K Cricket Stadium Sonwar Srinagar on 30th January 2023, participants are advised to adopt the following traffic diversions in view of large number of vehicles expected to enter Srinagar City from various routes towards the venue:

Rally bound vehicles travelling from South Kashmir (Anantnag, Pulwama,Awantipora, Shopian) shall adopt Panthachowk – Athwajan – Batwara Route for reaching the venue. Cut off for such vehicles will be at Kendriya Vidyalya Shivpora Srinagar (parking inside Kendriya Vidyalya).

Other private and commercial vehicles, travelling towards Srinagar shall preferably adopt Panthachowk-Nowgam-Sanatnagar route. Rally bound vehicles from Budgam shall adopt Hyderpora – Rambagh – Tulsibagh

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the Rahul Gnadhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has spread the message of love to every corner of the country and urged the party’s supporters to unite for taking the nation forward.

Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar as part of the Kanyakumari to Kashmir ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leaders and workers, resumed the final lap of the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir from Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk around 10:45 am.

Those part of the march walked for about eight kilometres to Sonwar raising slogans such as “Jodo Jodo Bharat Jodo”, and along the way, were cheered and greeted by locals.

“Today is a historic moment for all of us. With the support of crores of citizens, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari, has reached its final destination.

“By your hard work, the message of love has reached every corner of the country. We have to remain steadfast with the message of love and unite to take the country forward,” Vadra tweeted.

The yatra, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year, reached here this morning after covering a distance of 4,080 kilometres and covering 75 districts spread over 14 states and union territories of the country.

