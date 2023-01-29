‘Anti-encroachment’ drive – State Land ‘Occupied’ By Ex-FM Among 406 Kanals Retrieved: Govt

Shopian: Acting tough against land grabbers, the District Administration Shopian today retrieved around 406 kanals of state and kahcharie land during anti-encroachment drives carried out across the district.

In tehsil Shopian, 40 shops built on State land were also sealed today by Executive Magistrate (Tehsildar) Shopian.

A team of revenue officials under the supervision of Tehsildar also freed 90 kanals of kahcharie and 12 kanals of state land in Ramnagri village during the anti-encroachment drive.

In tehsil Keegam, a team of revenue officials under the Supervision of Tehsildar Keegam at village Pirpora retrieved 15 kanals of state land and 35 kanals of kahcharie which were encroached by Former Finance minister and his family members.

In Tehsil Chitragam, Tehsildar Chitragam along with NT Chitragam freed 3 Kanals of encroached land in Village Chitragam. The land was retrieved from the brother of Ex. MLC.

Similarly, in Tehsil Barbugh, 149 kanals and 10 marlas of kahcharie land was reclaimed at Hardoo Handew, in tehsil Keller, 16 kanals of state land was retrieved in Batmuran Wanpora, in Tehsil Herman 31 kanals and 11 marlas of kahcharie and 13 kanals and 9 marlas of state land was retrieved in Nagisheran and in tehsil Zainapora, 40 kanals and 12 marlas of kahcharie land was freed from the land grabbers.

The retrieved land shall be earmarked for various developmental projects, playgrounds, village centric amenities and various other development and public welfare purposes in consultation with PRIs and local people.

Anti-encroachment drives are underway across the district and thousands of kanals of land have been reclaimed by the revenue department in the past few days.

