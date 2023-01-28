Weatherman forecasts more snowfall on from tomorrow evening

Srinagar: The minimum temperature dropped at all places barring Srinagar even as the weatherman on Friday said that isolated to “widespread” light rain and snow was expected for two days from Sunday evening in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.2°C, the same as on the last night. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.3°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.9°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 8.6°C against minus 10.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 3.7°C against minus 1.7°C on the previous night and it was above 1.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 5.5°C against 6.3°C on the previous night. It was 3.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 0.6°C (below normal by 0.4°C), Batote minus 0.1°C (below normal by 1.8°C), Katra 6.0°C (0.9°C below normal) and Bhadarwah minus 0.4°C (0.4°C below normal).

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 11.2°C, the official said.

The MeT said that light to widespread rain and snow was likely from January 29th night-30 ( 60%).

He said in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Qazigund received 5.0cm of snow, Pahalgam 3.3cm and Kokernag 1.0cm.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21. It does not mean an end to the winter either. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

