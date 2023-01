New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list for hearing on February 3 a plea of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking directions to ensure mayoral election in Delhi in a time-bound manner.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justice Dipankar Datta took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Oberoi, on early holding of the mayoral poll for MCD.

“It will be listed on February 3,” the CJI said.

