Govt appoints Dr Parikshat Singh Manhas as Chairman of JKBOSE

Srinagar: Authorities on Wednesday appointed Parikshat Singh Manhas Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education for period of two years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 12 of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Act, 1975 of and in supersession of all previous notifications and orders issued on the subject, the Government hereby appoint Dr Parikshit Singh Manhas, Director School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Jammu as Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on deputation basis for a period of two years from the date of issuance of this notification.”—(KNO)

