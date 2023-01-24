Mercury Dips As MeT Predicts ‘Widespread’ Snow

Srinagar: The minimum temperature dipped further across Kashmir due to clear skies with Gulmarg skiing resort recording a bone-chilling minus 9 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The sun has been playing hide and seek in Kashmir since Sunday afternoon following four days of rain and snow.

In Srinagar, the minimum temperature settled at a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, down from 1.0 degrees on Saturday night.

Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, registered a low of minus 1.0 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius, down a degree, while the minimum temperature in Kupwara settled at minus 2.9 degrees, down from minus 0.5 degrees the previous night, the officials said.

The minimum temperature in Gulmarg in Baramulla district was minus 9.6 degrees Celsius. The famous ski-resort was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pahalgam, which serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office said there are chances of light rain or snow at scattered places in the Union Territory over the next five days except on Friday.

The MeT department has forecast “isolated” light rain and snow over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Widespread moderate snow/(rain in Jammu) & moderate to heavy snow over middle and higher reaches of J&K very likely from evening of January 24th to 25th,” he said, adding, “On January 26-28th, weather is expected to be partly to generally cloudy with light snow/rain at isolated places.”

From January 29-30th, MeT forecast widespread moderate to heavy rain and snow.

He said that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours Srinagar received 2.6cm of snowfall. Reports said that snowfall was also received from some upper reaches in the Valley.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print