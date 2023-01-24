Kashmir under freeze amid forecast for ‘widespread’ snowfall from today evening

Srinagar: Amid forecast of “widespread snowfall”, the minimum temperature on Tuesday recorded a drop in Jammu and Kashmir barring twin capitals and Qazigund, officials said.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.3°C against last night’s minus 3.4°C. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, is normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against 1.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 8.8°C against minus 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 2.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 9.6°C against minus 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 3.4°C against minus 2.9°C on the previous night and it was normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 8.5°C against 6.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 0.3°C (above normal by 0.6°C), Batote 1.5°C (above normal by 0.1°C), Katra 7.2°C (1.2°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 0.8°C (2.1°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 10.2°C and minus 16.8°C respectively, the official said.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21. It does not mean an end to the winter either. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

The MeT department has forecast “widespread moderate snow/(rain in Jammu) & moderate to heavy snow over middle and higher reaches of J&K” from today evening to January 25. “On January 26-28th, weather is expected to be partly to generally cloudy with light snow or rain at isolated places.”

From January 29-30th, the MeT department has forecast widespread moderate to heavy rain and snow.

He said that in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours Pahalgam and Gulmarg received 0.5cm and 0.8cm of snowfall respectively. Reports said that snowfall was also received from some upper reaches in the Valley. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print