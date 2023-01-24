JKIMPARD Faculty Members Appointed in ‘Violation Of Rules: Govt

Orders Time-Bound Inquiry As Well As Evaluation Of Institute’s Functioning For 5 Years

Srinagar: The Government on Monday constituted a Committee to enquire into the matter relating to the appointment of faculty members in Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (JKIMPARD) in “violation of rules”.

Headed by Financial Commissioner Chairman (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, the members of the committee include Director General, J&K Institute of Public Management, Administration and Rural Development, Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and Director General (Codes), Finance Department, according to an order.

‘The Committee shall also enquire into the reasons for not previously reporting to the Government the irregular appointments of the faculty members in the Institute, which pre-date the term of the current Director General.’

Besides, it has been asked to enquire the number of meetings of the Governing Council required to be held under norms vis-à-vis the actual number of meetings held over the last five years and whether the matter involving “irregular appointments” was ever brought to the notice of the members of the Governing Council.

“The Committee shall also evaluate overall functioning of the IMPARD Over the last five years and submit its recommendations for improving work/academic environment, management efficiencies and institutional integrity on sustainable basis,” the order reads, the copy of which is with Global News Service, adding, “The Committee shall be serviced by the J&K IMPARD.” It has been asked to submit its report within one (01) month.

