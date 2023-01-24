Five Youth Including Juveniles Rescued From Joining Militancy in Baramulla: Police

SRINAGAR: Police on Tuesday claimed to have rescued five youth Including Juveniles from joining militancy in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a handout, the police said that unearthing a major activity of militants to misguide the youth and entice them to join militan ranks,Baramulla police along with army 29 RR has succeeded in rescuing 5 youths including 2 juveniles (identity protected) from joining militant ranks.

According to police spokesman, as per information received from reliable sources, it was learnt that some youngsters are being inticed by militant handlers from pakistan to join militant organizations. On receiving this input SFs first traced these youth and they were subjected to sustained questioning with the help of their parents. On their disclosure it was learnt that these youth were in touch with militant handlers in pakistan through social media to get recruited in militant outfits. Militant handlers were trying to radicalize the minds of these boys. These boys all in their teenage have now been handed over to parents after proper counselling.

JK Police and Indian Army are firm on their resolve to defeat all nefarious designs of enemy to misguide and radicalize the youth of Kashmir, he said.

Parents are requested to keep vigil on activities of their children and cooperate with Police, reads the statement.(GNS)

