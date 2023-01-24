2 JKAS Officers Shifted

Srinagar: The government on Tuesday ordered transfer of two JKAs officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Hitesh Gupta, JKAS, Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Jammu, holding additional charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department.

Rakesh Kumar, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Jammu. “He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Jammu, till further orders,” the order added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print