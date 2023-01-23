Bodies of 2 persons stuck due to Saadna Top closure taken to snowbound Tanghdar: Officials

Kupwara: Authorities on Monday said that bodies of two persons were taken to their native villages in snow-bound Tanghdar areas in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district to enable their families perform their last rites.

One of them, Mohammad Rafiq Baba, had passed away this Friday due to some illness and another, Naseer Ahmad Khan, died in a train accident in Uttar Pradesh but the exact date of the death was not immediately shared by the officials who were contacted for confirmation.

“District Administration Kupwara in collaboration with Civil Administration Karnah, JK Police Karnah, and Indian Army successfully took two dead bodies to Tangdar during intervening night of 22 January enabling their families to perform their last rites,” reads an official statement sent to GNS. “These 2 dead bodies were stuck at Kupwara due closure of Saadna pass and because of avalanche warning.” It was the first time a rescue operation was done at night while snowing and crossing Sadhna pass in minus 15 degree Celsius temperature.

“Not only two families of the deceased but the whole of Karnah valley especially PRIs, Sarpanch Abdul Hamid Khan, President Beopar Mandal Karnah Haji Tasleem is highly thankful to DC Kupwara, GOC, SDM Karnah, Tehsildar Karnah, SHO Karnah, Brigadier 104 Brigade, and OC Beacon for such incredible and tremendous work,” the statement said.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Dr.Doifode Sagar Dattatray, the statement said, complimented the efforts of all stakeholders who provided their support to make the operation successful. “He also paid his regards to GOC Tangdhar, Brigradier 104 Brigrade and OC BEACON.” (GNS)

