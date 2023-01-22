Shooting Stones Keep Highway Closed For Better Part Of Day

Inclement Weather Also Hit Air Traffic To And From Srinagar
Srinagar: The Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the only all-weather road connecting the Valley with the rest of the world, was closed for traffic due to shooting stones at Panthyal this morning and remained shut for the better part of the day on Saturday, the officials said.
“Traffic movement stopped from both ends on Jammu-Srinagar highway in view of road blocked at Panthyal due to continuous shooting stones,” the traffic police official said.
Traffic will be restored once the road is cleared, they said.
Yesterday, the highway was closed for three hours and 20 minutes due to shooting stones at Panthyal.
The inclement weather also hit air traffic to and from the Valley with many flights being delayed.
Mughal road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, as well as Srinagar-Leh highway have been already closed for this winter.
The Mughal road has been closed for vehicular movement vide District Magistrate Shopian’s order from January 5 in view of snow accumulation.
Also, the Srinagar-Leh highway was closed for vehicular movement vide Divisional Commissioner Ladakh UT’s order (no. 75) on January 6 in view of snow accumulation.