Three siblings from Doda qualify JKAS

Srinagar: Three siblings from far-off area of Doda in Jammu division have qualified J&K Administrative Service (JKAS), the results of which were declared on Thursday evening.

Three siblings have been identified as Huma Anjum Wani, Ifra Anjum Wani and Suhail Ahmad Wani from village Kahi Trankhal in Bhaleesa area of Doda and are now settled in Jammu.

Suhail who is younger to sisters has secured 111th rank and obtained 1055 points followed by Huma Anjum Wani having 117th rank with 1050.5 points and Ifra Anjum Wani having 143rd rank with 1034.5 points.

Their father Manir Ahmad Wani, who was working as labourer in Baglihar project and now a contractor while talking to KNO said that it is a very proud moment for him and all people of J&K as his children have qualified JKAS without any coaching.

He said that since their childhood, their aim was to qualify IAS/JKAS and finally after working hard for years together, they have qualified JKAS.

Suhail and Huma Anjum have pursued masters in Political Science while Ifra has pursued MSC physics and all started preparing for JKAS/IAS when they were in Class 12th, he said.

Everyday they used to study for about 12 hours since last several years, he said.

If focus and goal of any person will be one, he/she can achieve any dream even after facing difficulties, he said, adding that whenever any person tries, the way comes itself and parents must support their children well.

He claimed that their children don’t have mobile phones as of now and whenever they were in need of the internet, they used to connect phone of their mother with their laptops.

Their maternal uncle Sadiq Wani said that the trio has worked hard for years together and it is really a proud moment for all—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print