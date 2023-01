Srinagar: Police on friday said that security forces fired some rounds of bullets in air after observing suspicious movement in DH Pora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

In a brief handout, the police said that suspicious movement was reported during late afternoon in the main town DH Pora Kulgam.

CASO was launched to search the area and some speculative shots were also fired. Police Kulgam, 9RR and CRPF 18 Bn are jointly conducting search, reads the statement.(GNS)

