Moderate To Heavier Snow Spell Likely In Few Days: MeT

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir Valley received a thin layer of snow even as the weather department on Thursday forecast rain and snowfall in J&K during the next few days.

It said widespread moderate to heavy snow over middle and higher reaches was expected from January 23-25.

Regarding weather for the next 24 hours, a meteorological department official here said that there was possibility of light snow at “isolated places”.

Till January 22, he said, generally cloudy weather with chances of light to moderate snow and rain is expected over scattered to fairly widespread places.

“From January 23-25, there is possibility of widespread moderate snow (rain in Jammu) in plains and heavy snow over middle and higher reaches (60% chance),” he said, adding, “on January 26, there are chances of rain in Jammu region and Cloudy in Kashmir( 60% chance).”

However, he said, weather forecast will be updated every day as per changing weather conditions.

The MeT official also had advise for people living in snowbound areas and urged them to remain alert and cautious while venturing in the places which are vulnerable to snow avalanches.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar received 0.5 cm of snowfall, Pahalgam 3.6 cm, Kupwara 1 cm and Gulmarg 3 cm.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against last night’s minus 4.3°C. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was 0.7°C above normal for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.3°C against minus 11.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 4.3°C against minus 6.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 7.6°C against minus 11.3°C on the previous night, the official said. Today’s minimum temperature was 0.1°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 2.4°C against minus 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal in the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 7.9°C against 4.5°C on the previous night. It was 0.8°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 1.1°C (above normal by 1.3°C), Batote 1.4°C (below normal by 0.4°C), Katra 6.8°C (0.6°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 1.4°C (2.3°C abovenormal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 11.4°C and minus 12.7°C respectively, the official said.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21. It does not mean an end to the winter either. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

