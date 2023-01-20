Govt To Targeting Influential Encroachers, Not Poor: LG

Parries Question On Elections In J&K, Says ECI Has Already Made Statement

Srinagar: J&K’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that common masses and poor people wouldn’t be touched during the ongoing drive launched by his administration to retrieve state land from encroachers.

“Common man and poor people wouldn’t be touched by the administration. The government is concerned to safeguard the interests of poor people,” he said while talking to media persons here.

He said that the influential people misused their positions and encroached upon state land in violation of the laws.

Sinha said there were directions from the High Court to retrieve state land from encroachers.

On January 9, the J&K government directed all deputy commissioners to ensure 100% removal of encroachments from State land by January 31, 2023.

To a question about holding assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir, Sinha said the Election Commission of India has made a statement on the issue.

On Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner said that polls in Jammu and Kashmir are due and would be held after taking into account weather conditions, security scenario and other factors into consideration.

Meanwhile reporters suggest that Government has prepared a list of big encroachers who will be targeted during the anti-encroachment drive. However, the farmers, landless people and small commercial establishments will be spared and clear instructions in this regard have been issued at all the levels in the administration.

