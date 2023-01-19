Admin launches drive against encroachments on state land

Srinagar: Authorities on Wednesday started a drive to evict encroachers from state land in Baramulla district, even as public notices were issued to violators in other districts of the Valley to remove illegal constructions within seven days, officials said.

“The drive is going on in Baramulla district and we have recovered more than 12 hectares of state land or ‘kacharai’ (common) land from illegal possession,” Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Syed Sehrish Asgar said.

She said the district administration had adopted a unique approach to ensure that these tracts of recovered land are not encroached again.

“We have taken teams from various departments along in this drive. The recovered land is handed over to agriculture, sericulture or any other department as per feasibility so that these lands are not encroached again. Wherever playing fields are needed, we are providing land for that as well,” the official added.

The authorities also issued notices in other districts of the Valley, directing the encroachers to vacate the state land within seven days or face action.

Political parties like the National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and others have criticised the move, saying the occupants are generally poor people who constructed their dwellings on these state land.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also held a protest against the drive in Srinagar on Wednesday.

