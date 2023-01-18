Online Services In J&K: Govt Forms ‘Coordination Cell’

Srinagar: The government on Tuesday constituted a “Coordination Cell” for monitoring the progress on implementation of online services in Jammu and Kashmir.

The order comes a day after the government announced all services to be available online.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of a Coordination Cell in the General Administration Department under the overall supervision of Vikas Verma, JKAS Additional Secretary, (GAD), to monitor the daily progress of online services being provided in various districts of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads an order.

The members of the coordination cell include Akshay Rajan, JKAS Deputy Secretary, GAD, Ms Neha Bakshi, JKAS Under Secretary, Information Technology Department, Roopali Arora, JKAS, Under Secretary, GAD, representative of NIC to be nominated by SIO, NIC, and Gagandeep Singh, Sr. Assistant, GAD.

Among others, the Coordination Cell has been asked to submit a progress report of all online services being provided in all the districts to the Office of Chief Secretary on daily basis.

“Further, all Administrative Departments/Heads of Departments/ Deputy Commissioners, Managing Directors of all PSUs/Corporations shall constitute similar coordination cells in their respective office(s) to monitor the progress of online services being provided by their departments/offices,” the order reads, adding, “ (They) shall ensure that all the services in their respective departments/jurisdiction are provided through online mode only.” The action taken report and progress in the matter shall be shared by all concerned with the GAD on daily basis, the order added.

