Moderate to strong Western Disturbances to affect J&K between Jan 22 and 24: MeT

SRINAGAR: The weatherman on Tuesday said that fresh Western Disturbance is going to hit Jammu and Kashmir from January 22 onwards during which the weather will remain erratic.

Deputy director Meteorological Department Mukhtar Ahmad said fresh Western Disturbance is going to hit the region from January 22 to 24.

He said from January 18 there will be back to back feeble Western Disturbances till 22 and between 22 and 24 January it is expected that moderate to strong WDs will hit Jammu and Kashmir.

“During this period there will be chances of light to moderate snowfall in plains and moderate to heavy snowfall in upper reached in the Kashmir Valley. We are expecting a good system during this period,” he said.

He also said people should avoid venturing out in slopes and avalanche prone areas during this period—(KNO)

