LG Releases PM’s Book ‘Exam Warriors’ in 3 Languages

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspiring book ‘ExamWarriors’ in Hindi, Urdu and English at Jammu.

Pertinently, in this path-breaking, bestselling book ‘Exam Warriors’, the Prime Minister has outlined a refreshing approach to exams urging everyone to celebrate the exam like a festival with enthusiasm and gaiety.

Interacting virtually with students and teachers from across the districts, the Lt Governor said that the 34 mantras given by the Hon’ble Prime Minister in this book are not just to be read and memorized, but we all should try to imbibe them in our lives so that the exam becomes an occasion of celebration and not of stress.

“Hon’ble PM’s 34 Mantras for students, teachers and parents will beat the exam stress and help the exam warriors appearing for board exams to deal with anxiety & stress,” the Lt Governor said.

This book should be constant companion of young aspirants, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor observed that Education is not merely about competition among children. Education teaches us the ways to develop compassion and joy towards life and other human beings, he added.

The Lt Governor also spoke about ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ an annual event held every year since 2018, in which the Hon’ble Prime Minister interacts with students, teachers and parents from across the country and shares valuable tips on how to take board and entrance exams in relaxed and stress free manner.

It is a movement that is driven by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to bring together students, parents, teachers and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully, the Lt Governor added.

The current generation is fortunate to have the National Education Policy-2020. It is the responsibility of us all to implement it in letter and spirit, the Lt Governor said to the officers of Education Department and the District Administrations.

The Lt Governor noted that School Education in J&K is going in the right direction with many breakthrough initiatives of the Department like reducing the dropout ratio, increasing the enrolment rate. We should continue to work for extending an ideal education to the students with innovative interventions, he said.

I believe that education is the medium of mental and spiritual development for any student. Throughout life, we keep learning something or the other and if seen in this direction, examination is just a stage, not the destination, he added

The children should also learn about the towering personalities who have contributed in building and nurturing the country,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also stressed on promotion of vernacular languages in schools.

Sh Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government, School Education Department; Dr Ravi Shanker Sharma, Director School Education Jammu; Sh Tasaduq Mir, Director School Education Kashmir; Er. Deep Raj Kanethia, Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, officers of District administration and school education department were present in person and through virtual mode.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print