Gunfight In Budgam, Rifles Found In Poonch

Srinagar: A gunfight happened at Redbugh, Magam area of central Kashmir’s Budgam, police said in a tweet. “Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” it said early this morning

Local news agencies quoting officials said that the gunfight ensued after hiding militants fired on a joint team of Police and army during a cordon-and-search-operation in the area. The CASO was launched amid specific information about the presence of the militants in the area, they said. While there was no update by officials, a local news agency quoting officials said militants managed to escape after initial firefight.

This was the first gunfight this year in Kashmir Valley. So far there has been a grenade blast near Mirza Kamil Chowk in Hawal area of Srinagar and one civilian was injured after the device missed a bunker of security forces there and exploded on the roadside on January 1.

Meanwhile police and army on Sunday busted an alleged militant hideout in Poonch, leading to the recovery of a huge arms, ammunition and explosives, officials said.

The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the police and the Army at Bahian Wali village in Surankote tehsil, they said.

Three AK assault rifles, a box containing 10 grenades, a grenade thrower and some ammunition were recovered, they said.

However, no one was arrested during the operation, which was still going on when the last reports were received.

