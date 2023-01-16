Govt orders transfer, posting of 7 JKAS officers

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered transfer and posting of 7 JKAS officers with immediate effect.

According to an order, Pardeep Kumar, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Information Department, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Reasi, against an available vacancy.

As per the order, Ishtaq Ahmad Bhat, IKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Ganderbal, against an available vacancy.

Muzaffer Ahmad Sheikh, JKAS, BDO, Devsar, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Bandipore, against an available vacancy. Shabir Ahmad Hakak, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Baramulla, against an available vacancy.

Muzamil Maqbool Beigh, Collector Land Acquisition Special Army (Budgam & Srinagar) will look after the routine work of Sub-Registrar, Budgam in addition to his own duties.

Sheraz Ahmad, JKAS, is transferred and posted as Project Manager, IWMP, Rajouri, Commissioner Panchayat, Rajouri, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Project Manager, IWMP, Rajouri, till further orders.

Manzoor Ahmad Mir, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Shopian, against an available vacancy.

Sunil Kumar, JKAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Samba, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Samba, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Project Manager, IWMP, Samba, till further orders—(KNO)

