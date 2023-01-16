Govt orders comprehensive audit of MGNREGA works after preliminary inquiry alleges misappropriation of Rs 8 crore

SRINAGAR: Days after a preliminary inquiry conducted by the Rural Development Department found that funds worth Rs eight crore have been misappropriated in works executed under the MGNREGA scheme in Jammu, the J&K government has ordered a comprehensive audit of all the identified works in the report.

According to an order, the Rural Development Department has directed Director,Social Audit, MGNREGA to depute a team of two district resource persons (DRPs) along with some experienced village resource persons (VRPs) to undertake a comprehensive audit of all the works identified in the report by Assistant Commissioner Development, Jammu and submit a detailed report to the commissioner secretary, RDD within 10 days.

The Director, Social Audit has also been asked to fix the responsibility of the concerned officers.

The Block Development Officer Mathwar/Balwal has been directed to provide all relevant record(s) of the case to the committee, failing which immediate disciplinary action shall be taken against him by ACD Jammu.

The move comes after a preliminary inquiry by ACD Jammu reported alleged misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs 8,62,40,000 in MGNREGA works executed in blocks Bhalwal/ Mathwar in Jammu district—(KNO)

