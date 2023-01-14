Train derails in Mazahama

Srinagar: A bogey of a train, which was going from Baramulla to Banihal, derailed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, officials said here.
No one was injured in the accident but train services on the route have been suspended for the time being.
Officials said the last bogey, which was empty, skidded off the track at Mazahama in the district.
Srinagar: A bogey of a train, which was going from Baramulla to Banihal, derailed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, officials said here.