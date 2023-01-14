Snow-slide hits Sarnal Sonamarg, no casualties reported

Srinagar: A snowslide was reported in proximity of a workshop of Hyderabad based company’s, presently engaged in constriction of Zojila Tunnel, near Sarnal Sonamarg area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday.

Senior officers from police and administration said that while snow-slide hit the area but it was not like an avalanche which hit the area on Thursday in which two labourers from Kishtwar district died. They said there was no injury reported to anyone in the incident.

Asked if the snow-slide damaged the workshop, they said that details were awaited.

Later in a statement, police said, a low intensity avalanche has hit at Sarbal area where Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) is having workshop. “As reported by the Company Officials, everyone is safe. No loss of life and property is reported as of now,” it said, adding, “Police and SDRF are monitoring the situation closely. Media groups are advised not to post any unverified news.”

Earlier in the day, an avalanche hit Tulail village in Gurez sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district but there was no loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

Meanwhile, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued a “high danger” avalanche warning for north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and a “medium danger” warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.

”Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours,” SDMA said.

It said an avalanche with a low danger level was likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours. “People are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.” (GNS)

