Amit Shah Promises ‘Impenetrable’ Security Grid In Jammu Areas In 3 Months

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Jammu and said the security grid in every area of Jammu would be made “impenetrable” within three months.

He also announced that NIA and Jammu Police will “jointly investigate” the twin incidents that took place in Dhangri area of Rajouri in which seven persons were killed and 14 others were injured.

The meeting was also attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, Financial Commissioner (ACS) Home, DGP, Jammu and Kashmir, Commander, Northern Command, Army and Intelligence, and other senior officers of BSF and CRPF among others.

“My desire was to share the grief of victims’ families of the of the Rajouri terror attacks, but I could not go there due to bad weather, I spoke to all the families over the phone and tried to join their grief,” Amit Shah said while addressing a press conference in Jammu after the meeting.

Amit Shah said that a detailed meeting was held with security agencies in Jammu on all aspects of security. “Discussions were also held on creating a very secure grid in the coming days”.

He said that all the security agencies of the country are fully prepared and their morale is high with confidence to prevent such incidents.

Shah said that support and information systems of militant groups were also discussed in detail during the meeting and all the agencies have assured to create a “complete 360-degree” security mechanism. “The people responsible for these (militant) attacks will be brought to book at the earliest and will be dealt with severe punishment,” he said, adding, “compared to the time when (militancy) started in Jammu and Kashmir, there have been the least number of incidents and deaths in recent times.”

He said that within three months the security grid in every area of Jammu would be made impenetrable by further strengthening it. “I assure the citizens of Jammu that whatever may be the intention of the (militant) organizations, our security agencies will be ready to protect Jammu.”

Shah said that following the policy of zero tolerance against militancy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all security agencies are fighting a “decisive battle” against militancy.

He said that the government stands firmly with the families of the victims and is determined to help them.

Shah said that with full empathy, the affected families would be given benefits through various schemes of the government. Along with this, he said, all possible help will be provided by the Lieutenant Governor with relief measures under his authority.

