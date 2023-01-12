AAP gets recovery notice of Rs 163.62 cr for political advertisements: Sources

New Delhi: The AAP has been issued a notice for recovery of Rs 163.62 crore for its political advertisements allegedly published in the garb of government advertisements, according to sources. The development comes nearly a month after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP for political advertisements it published in the guise of government advertisements.

The recovery notice issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) also includes the interest on the amount and makes it mandatory for the ruling party in Delhi to pay the whole amount within 10 days, the sources said on Wednesday.

“If the AAP convener fails to do so, all consequential legal action including attachment of the properties of the party shall be taken in time bound manner, as per the earlier order of the Delhi LG,” a source said.

