6 Courts Notified To Try UAPA Cases

Srinagar: The Government has designated six more courts to try offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)-1967 in the Kashmir Valley.
In a notification, the government has notified six courts for trial of offences under the UAPA in 10 districts of Kashmir.
Earlier there were only three designated courts for trial of offences under the UAPA- 1967 in the Valley.
As per the notification issued by by Secretary to Government Law Department, Achal Sethi, the additional sessions judge (TADA/POTA) Srinagar has been notified for districts of Srinagar and Ganderbal, additional district and sessions judge, Anantnag for district Anantnag, additional district and sessions judge, Baramulla for district Baramulla, additional district and sessions judge, Pulwama for districts Pulwama and Budgam, additional district and sessions judge (fast track court) Kulgam for districts Kulgam and Shopian and additional dstrict and sessions judge, Bandipora for districts Bandipora and Kupwara
