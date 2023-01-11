NIA arrests 2 more Islamic State operatives in Karnataka

New Delhi, Jan 11 Two alleged operatives of global terror group Islamic State were arrested from Karnataka, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said on Wednesday.

Mazin Abdul Rahman of Dakshina Kannada and Nadeem Ahmed K A of Davanagere were arrested on Tuesday in a case related to a conspiracy by some people to further the terror activities of Islamic State (IS) in India, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said the case was initially registered on September 19 last year at Shivamogga Rural Police Station in Karnataka and was re-registered by the NIA on November 4.

“Investigations revealed that (conspiracy case) accused Maaz Muneer had radicalised and recruited Rahman while accused Syed Yasin radicalized and recruited Ahmed K A for furthering the terror activities of Islamic State,” the spokesperson said .

The NIA said that as part of the larger conspiracy, the accused persons attempted or committed acts of sabotage and arson.

Earlier, four other accused persons were arrested in the case, the spokesperson said.

