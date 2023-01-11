Govt invokes Civil Service Rule 30 to ‘censure’ college principal over misconduct

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir higher education department has invoked Civil Service Rule 30 to ‘censure’ college principals over misconduct.

Higher Education Department (HED) has reprimanded the college Principal and issued a strict warning against the Principal of Government Degree College (GDC) Pattan Prof Tariq Ashai under Rule 30 (i) “censure” of the civil service (classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules 1956.”

As already reported by KNO, the JK HED had attached the in-charge Principal Government Degree College (GDC) Pattan over serious allegations leveled against him for his misbehavior at Cluster University Srinagar (CUS).

The attachment order was issued by HED after a written complaint was submitted by the dean of Academic Affairs of Cluster University Srinagar (CUS).

Following this, the HED ordered an inquiry, and Prof. Tariq Ashai was attached to the Administrative Department, Civil Secretariat, Jammu, till the outcome of the inquiry.

Additional Secretary HED, Sushil Kumar Khajuria was appointed as the inquiry officer.

As per the order, the inquiry officer has submitted the inquiry report with the recommendation that Prof. Tariq Ashai has not maintained the sanctity of the chair.

”As such a strict warning under Rule 30 of the Civil Service (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules 1956 i.e may be issued with the advice to restrain from such acts even in adverse situations and shall remain careful in future,” the order reads.

“However, the victim, Prof Khurshid Ahmad controller CUS may also be admonished to refrain from such acts which may lead to provocation,” the order reads.

As already reported, Prof. Ashai was attached for physically assaulting the Controller examination CUS over some official issue in presence of the Vice Chancellor CUS, Deans, and other administrative staff members of the University.

The VC CUS, who was present at the spot had immediately written to the LG office and HED following which Prof Ashai was attached to HED civil secretariat in Jammu.

Meanwhile, the HED has relieved Prof Tariq Ashai from the department “in the interest of administration” and has directed him to join as Principal GDC Pattan—(KNO)

