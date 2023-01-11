Amit Shah Likely To Visit Rajouri Next Week

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir next week, his third visit after the Centre abrogated constitutional safeguards of erstwhile state of J&K and bifurcated it into two union territories, reports said.

The visit of the Home Minister comes 10 days after seven civilians, including two children, were killed at Upper Dhangri village in Rajouri district.

Report said that Shah would visit Rajouri to meet the security officials and families of the victims.

Shah held a meeting with the BJP leaders from the region on Monday.

Last evening, Shah had one-and-a-half-hour long meeting at his office in New Delhi with senior BJP leaders from Jammu and Kashmir and the party Incharges last night.

“Every challenge thrown by the forces who want to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir will be met with effectively. All conspiracies to derail peace process will be thwarted. No one will be allowed to disturb peace in Rajouri and Poonch districts besides other parts of Jammu region,” the BJP leaders quoted Shah as saying in the meeting with them.

Shah announced that the Village Defence Groups (VDGs) will get automatic weapons.

He declared that both Security and Intelligence Grids will be strengthened and more additional troops will be deployed in sensitive areas of the twin border districts.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print