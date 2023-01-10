R-Day Functions In J&K: LG To Take Salute In Jammu, His Advisor In Srinagar

Srinagar: The Government on Monday said that Lieutenant Governor shall preside over the function and take salute on the main R-Day function at the M.A. Stadium, Jammu on January 26. According to a government order, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor shall preside over the function and take salute at main function at Srinagar. “Further, DDC, Chairperson shall preside over the functions at respective district headquarters and take salute on the Republic Day (26th January, 2023).”
BDC, chairperson/president Municipal Council/Committees shall take salute respective Block Headquarters and Municipal Block at Respective Headquarters.
“In case block headquarters and municipal headquarters are the same, two separate functions shall be organised,” it reads, adding, “SDM/Tehsildar/Senior Most Civil officers (shall take salute) at respective Sub Divisional/Tehsil Headquarters, in case BDC Chairperson/President Council / Committee is not available.”