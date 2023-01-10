Ex MLC Nizamuddin Khatana among 2 more leaders resign from G N Azad’s DAP

Srinagar: Two more senior leaders have resigned from former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad led Democratic Alliance Party in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said that former MLC Nizamuddin Khatana, who was general secretary of DAP and Gulzar Ahmad have resigned from the party today.

They said the leaders have resigned from the basic membership and all posts of the party and have tendered their resignations to party high command.

“In view of the present political development, I, Choudhary Nizam ud din Khatana Former MLC, hereby tender my resignation from the post of General Secretary of DAP including the basic membership of DAP. This may be regarded as my resignation letter,” Khatana said in his resignation letter.

Notably, in December last year Ghulam Nabi Azad expelled three leaders from the party including former chief minister Tara Chand, who joined back the Congress party in Delhi last week—(KNO)

