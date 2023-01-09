2 Infiltrators killed along LoC in Poonch: Army

Jammu: Two heavily-armed militants were killed as Army troops claimed to have foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Sunday.

The infiltration bid was scuttled in Balakot sector on Saturday evening and a massive search operation is still underway, , a defence spokesman said.

“At around 7.45 pm (Saturday), alert troops of the Indian Army deployed on the border fence in Balakot, observed suspicious movement ahead of the border fence and subsequently neutralised two militants. The area has been cordoned off and the operation is in progress,” the spokesman said.

Officials said a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including two AK assault rifles and a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED), were recovered from the possession of the slain ultras whose identity and group affiliation is awaited.

The successful operation in Balakot sector comes barely a week after an attack in Dhangri village in adjoining Rajouri district in which seven civilians were killed and 14 others were injured.

The officials said troops picked up suspicious movement in Balakot sector late Saturday evening and opened fire.

A search operation was launched with the first light of the day on Sunday and the bodies of the duo was recovered along with war-like stores, he said.

“Army has recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one modified AK 56 Rifle, One Chinese Pistol, two Chinese hand grenades and two high explosive IEDs and a mobile phone till now,” he said, adding, “”The search operation continues in the area.” (with PTI inputs)

