Jammu-Srinagar Highway Open

Mughal Road, Sgr-Leh Thoroughfare Shut For Winter
Srinagar: Mughal road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, as well as Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed for this winter while Jammu-Srinagar thoroughfare, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with outside world remained through for both ways traffic.
The Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed for vehicular movement vide Divisional Commissioner Ladakh UT’s order no. 75 dated 06-01-2023 in view of snow accumulation.
The authorities decided to close Zoji La, connecting Leh with Srinagar for winter from Saturday after keeping it open till January 6 for the first time. Usually the pass, located at a height of 11,643 feet, is closed for traffic by the end of December or beginning of January every year.
Meanwhile, Mughal road has been closed for vehicular movement vide District Magistrate Shopian’s order from January 5 in view of snow accumulation.
“Subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar highway viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa,” traffic department officials said. “TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.”