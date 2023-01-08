Army, Looms of Ladakh sign MoU

Srinagar: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Leh Sub Area and Looms of Ladakh Co-operative Limited on Saturday at Leh, under the aegis of Fire and Fury Corps.

The aim of the MoU is to impart weaving and tailoring training to Veer Naris, widows and dependent ladies of veterans from Ladakh in three cycles of two months each, PRO (Defence) said in a statement.

He said that approximately two hundred Veer Naris, widows and dependent ladies of veterans will benefit from this initiative, wherein Looms of Ladakh will also employ them post completion of their training.

On the occasion, Lt Gen A Sengupta, GOC Fire and Fury Corps complimented Looms of Ladakh for their invaluable support in imparting free of cost training to these ladies and empowering them for their future. Abhilasha Bahuguna, Founder and Director, Looms of Ladakh also acknowledged efforts of Fire and Fury Corps for providing them with the opportunity to associate with Indian Army and working jointly towards women empowerment in Ladakh. A number of senior military dignitaries along with 30 Veer Naris, widows and dependent ladies of veterans from Ladakh, who have already undergone weaving and tailoring training in Looms of Ladakh were present on the occasion.

This joint collaboration will go a long way in providing self-sufficiency to these ladies and empower them for their future endeavours, the PRO said.

