Zojila Pass Closed

Ganderbal: The strategic Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Kargil-Leh Road, which connects Ladakh to the rest of the world via road link has been closed temporarily with effect from tomorrow i.e. January 7, 2023, due to extreme weather conditions.
CE(P) Vijayak, Brig Vinay Bahl informed the media about the closure of the pass and said that it will be reopened again once the weather improves, said an official statement.
“Officers, men, and machinery of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have made history once again by keeping Zojila open up to January 6, 2023. The general public of UT of Ladakh is very thankful to BRO for keeping this pass open for an extended time,” said Vijayak while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the Zojila pass.