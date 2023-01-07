20 IPS Officers Among 74 Cops Shifted

Srinagar: In a major reshuffle, 74 police officers, including 20 IPS officers, were transferred by the government on Friday.

According to a government order, Garib Dass, IPS (AGMUT: 1997), Commissioner Civil Military Liaison, holding additional charge of Director SKPA, has been transferred and posted as Director SKPA, Udhampur, against an available vacancy.

Vivek Gupta, IPS (AGMUT: 2007), DIG Traffic, Jammu, holding additional Charge of DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG North Kashmir Range, Baramulla, vice Udayabhaskar Billa (AGMUT: 2008), IPS, who has been relieved with immediate effect to join his new assignment at the Centre as Deputy Inspector General in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), on deputation basis, for a period of 05 years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in pursuance of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, order dated 26.12.2022.

Imtiaz Ismail Parray (AGMUT: 2009), IPS, Commandant IRP-8 Bn has been transferred and posted as DIG Training. Police Headquarters, against an available vacancy.

Umesh Kumar, IPS (AGMUT: 2009), Staff Officer to ADGP Railways, J&K, has been transferred and posted as DIG Home Guard, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Shakti Kumar Pathak, IPS (AGMUT: 2009), Director Special Security Force (SSF), J&K, has been transferred and posted as I/c DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Rayees Mohammad Bhat, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), SSP Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as I/C DIG South Kashmir Range, Anantnag, against an available vacancy, relieving Sujit Kumar, IPS, of the additional charge of the post.

Shridhar Patil, IPS (AGMUT:2010), AIG (Tech) Police Headquarters, holding additional charge of the post of Director Police Telecommunication, J&K, has been transferred and posted as I/C DIG

Traffic, Jammu, vice Vivek Gupta.

Dr. Ajeet Singh, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), SSP CID Cell, New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG State Investigating Agency, against an available vacancy.

Altaf Ahmed Khan, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), SSP CID CI Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG CID Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), Commandant SDRF 1 Bn., Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as I/C DIG Railways, J&K against an available vacancy. The officer shall also look after the work of State Investigating Unit (SIU), Jammu.

Vikas Gupta, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), OSD in Prisons Department, has been transferred and posted as l/e DIG Prisons, J&K, on deputation basis, against an available vacancy. “The salary of the officer shall continue to be drawn against the post already transferred to Prisons Department, from overall cadre strength of IPS, in terms of Goverment Order No.255-Home of 2022 dated 26.07.2022.”

Abdul Qayoom, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), Commandant IRP-9 Bn., has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG IR Kashmir, against an available vacancy. “The officer shall also look after the work of State Investigating Unit (SIU), Kashmir.”

Nisha Nathyal, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), Commandant SDRF 2Bn., Jammu, has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG Armed, Jammu, against an available vacancy. “The officer shall also hold additional charge of the post of DIG IR Jammu.”

Javid Iqbal Matoo, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), AIG (Building) Police

Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG Crime, J&K against an available vacancy.

Joginder Singh, SSP, Anti Corruption Bureau, has been transferred and posted as Director Special Security Force (SSF), J&K, Shakti Kumar Pathak.

As per a separate order, Abhishek Mahajan, IPS (AGMUT: 2013), SSP Samba, has been transferred and posted as AIG (Welfare), Police Headquarters, J&K, vice Rajinder Kumar Gupta.

Nagpure Amod Ashok, IPS (AGMUT: 2013), SSP CID SB Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as SSP Barainulla, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, IPS.

Dr. G.V. Sandeep Chakravarthy, IPS (AGMUT: 2014), SP Kulgam, has been transferred and posted as AIG (CIV), Police Headquarters, J&K, vice Rajesh Bali.

Shobhit Saksena, IPS (AGMUT: 2015), awaiting posting on deputation to Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has been posted as SP CID, Jammu at CID Headquarters.

Lakshay Sharma, IPS (AGMUT: 2016), SP South Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as SP Bandipora, vice Mohd. Zaid.

Sahii Sarangal, IPS (AGMUT: 2017), SP (East), Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as SP Kulgam, vice Dr. G.V. Sandeep Chakravarthy, IPS.

Kumar Sharma, SSP CID CI Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Principal PTTI, Vijaypur, vice Khalil Ahmad Poswal.

Dr. Koshal Kumar Sharma, SSP Traffic City Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-19th Bn., vice Benam Tosh.

Showkat Alimed Dar, Principal STC Sheeri, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-4th Bn., vice Abrar Ahmad Choudhary.

Bakar Hussain Samoon, Commandant IR-20 Bn., has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-23rd Bn., vice Atul Sharma.

Rajinder Kumar Gupta, AIG (Welfare), Police Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director, SKPA, Udhmapur, vice Mohan Lai.

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Commandant IR-22nd Bn., has been transferred and posted as OSD with Advisor (B) to the Lieutenant Governor. “One post of Superintendent of Police from the overall cadre strength of JKPS is transferred for purpose of drawl of salary of the officer,” reads the order.

Sanjeev Kumar Khajoria, Commandant IR-5th Bn., has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-24 Bn., against an available vacancy.

Rajesh Bali, AIG (CIV) Police Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director, SKPA, Udhampur, against an available vacancy.

Ramesh Kumar Angral, AIG (Personnel), Police Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-22nd Bn., vice Rajesh Kumar Sharma.

Benam Tosh, Commandant IR-19th Bn., has been transferred and posted as SSP Samba, vice Abhishek Mahajan, IPS.

Mohan Lai, Assistant Director SKPA Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Staff Officer to ADGP, Railways, J&K, vice Umesh Kumar, IPS.

Shabir Ahmed Malik, SSP, attached with Police Headquarters, has been posted as Commandant IR-21st Bn., against an available vacancy.

Mohd. Zaid, SP Bandipora, has been transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-11th Bn. (Security), vice Wasim Qadri, who shall await orders of posting in Police Headquarters, J&K.

Atul Sharma, Commandant IR-23 Bn., has been transferred and posted as Staff Officer to Commandant General HG/CD/SDRP, J&K, vice Randhir Singh.

Shiv Deep Singh Jamwal, Commandant IR-1st Bn., has been transferred and posted as SP Kathua, vice Ramesh Chander Kotwal.

Randhir Singh, Staff Officer to Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-20th Bn., vice Bakar Hussain Samoon.

Virinder Singh, SP, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters, has been posted as AIG (Personnel), Police Headquarters, J&K, vice Ramesh Kumar Angral.

Mohd. Majid Malik, Addl. SP Qazigund, has been transferred and posted as Principal STC Sheeri, vice Showkat Ahmed Dar.

Tahir Saleem Khan, SP Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-9th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Khalil Ahmad Poswal, Principal PTTI Vijapur, has been transferred and posted as SP Kishtwar, vice Shafqat Hussain.

Ramesh Chander Kotwal, SP Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-lst Bn., vice Shiv Deep Singh Jamwal.

Abrar Ahmad Choudhary, Commandant IR-4111 Bn., has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-5th Bn., vice Sanjeev Kumar Khajoria.

Shafqat Hussain, SP Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-6 Bn., against an available vacancy.

Manoj Kumar Pandit, AIG (Communication) Police Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as AIG (Tech), Police Headquarters, vice dhar Patil, IPS, with additional charge of Director Police Telecommunication, J&K.

Sanjay Sharma, SP Rural, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-14th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Al-Tahir Geelani, SP West, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as SP Budgam, vice Tahir Saleem Khan.

Mohd Aftab Mir, Addl. SP, Bhaderwah, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-22nd Bn., against an available vacancy.

Master Popsy, Addl.SP Doda, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP, Reasi, vice Surjeet Kumar Bhagat.

Surjeet Kumar Bhagat, Addl.SP, Reasi, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-15fh Bn., against an available vacancy.

P.K. Modi, SP, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters, has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-lsl Border Bn., Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Rahul Charak, ADC to Lieutenant Governor, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Rural, Jammu, vice Sanjay Sharma.

Mohd. Rafi Giri, SP, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters, has been posted as Addl.SP, Nowshera, against an available vacancy.

Rajni Sharma, Addl. SP Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-lst Bn., against an available vacancy.

Kameshwar Puri, SP, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters, has been posted as Addl. SP, Bhaderwah, vice Mohd Aftab Mir.

Gourav Mahajan, SP, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters, has been posted as Addl SP, Ramban, vice Ms. Rajni Sharma.

Jeetan Ji Matoo, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant 1st Border Bn., Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mushtaq Ahmad, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-23rd Bn., against an available vacancy.

Gurmeet Singh, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-5,h Bn., against an available vacancy.

Mohd Shafi, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-21sl Bn., against an available vacancy.

Jagdev Singh, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-15th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Rajinder Kumar (4028), SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant 1st Women Bn., Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Rajesh Sandal, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-12th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Mohd Ayoub Zargar, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-5th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Farahat Jeelani, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Addl. SP, Kupwara, against an available vacancy.

Shabir Ahmad, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Addl. SP Kulgam, against an available vacancy.

Altaf Hussain, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-11th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Mohd. Farooq Khan, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-2nd Bn., against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Aslam, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant 1st Women Bn., Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Naeem Ahmad Wani, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant 2nd Border Bn., Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Syed Yasir Qadri, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Addl. SP, PCR, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Furqaan Qadir, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant 2nd Women Bn., Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Sandeep Bhat, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant 1st Women Bn., Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Sachin Gupta, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant 1st Border Bn., Jammu, against an available vacancy.

