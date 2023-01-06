Govt Orders Transfer Of 15 Cops, Rayees Mohammad Posted DIG South Kashmir

Srinagar:The Government on Friday ordered reshuffle in Police with Rayees Mohammad Bhat (IPS) posted as incharge Deputy Inspector General of Police South Kashmir.

According to a Government Order, Garib Dass, IPS (AGMUT: 1997), Commissioner Civil Military Liaison, holding additional charge of Director SKPA, has been transferred and posted as Director SKPA, Udhampur, against an available vacancy.

Vivek Gupta, IPS (AGMUT: 2007), DIG Traffic, Jammu, holding additional Charge of DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG North Kashmir Range, Baramulla, vice Udayabhaskar Billa (AGMUT: 2008), IPS, who has been relieved with immediate effect to join his new assignment at the Centre as Deputy Inspector General in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), on deputation basis, for a period of 05 years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in pursuance of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, order dated 26.12.2022.

Imtiaz Ismail Parray (AGMUT: 2009), IPS, Commandant IRP-8 Bn has been transferred and posted as DIG Training. Police

Headquarters, against an available vacancy.

Umesh Kumar, IPS (AGMUT: 2009), Staff Officer to ADGP Railways, J&K, has been transferred and posted as DIG Home Guard, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Shakti Kumar Pathak, IPS (AGMUT: 2009), Director Special Security Force (SSF), J&K, has been transferred and posted as I/c DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Rayees Mohammad Bhat, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), SSP Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as I/C DIG South Kashmir Range, Anantnag, against an available vacancy, relieving Sujit Kumar, IPS, of the additional charge of the post.

Shridhar Patil, IPS (AGMUT:2010), AIG (Tech) Police

Headquarters, holding additional charge of the post of Director Police

Telecommunication, J&K, has been transferred and posted as I/C DIG

Traffic, Jammu, vice Vivek Gupta.

Dr. Ajeet Singh, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), SSP CID Cell, New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG State Investigating Agency, against an available vacancy.

Altaf Ahmed Khan, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), SSP CID CI Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG CID Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), Commandant SDRF 1 Bn., Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as I/C DIG Railways, J&K

against an available vacancy. The officer shall also look after the work of State Investigating Unit (SIU), Jammu.

Vikas Gupta, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), OSD in Prisons Department, has beentransferred and posted as l/e DIG Prisons, J&K, on deputation basis, against an available vacancy. “The salary of the officer shall

continue to be drawn against the post already transferred to Prisons Department, from overall cadre strength of IPS, in terms of Goverment Order No.255-Home of 2022 dated 26.07.2022.”

Abdul Qayoom, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), Commandant IRP-9 Bn., has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG IR Kashmir, against an available vacancy. “The officer shall also look after the work of State Investigating Unit (SIU), Kashmir.”

Nisha Nathyal, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), Commandant SDRF 2Bn., Jammu, has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG Armed, Jammu, against an available vacancy. “The officer shall also hold additional charge of the post of DIG IR Jammu.”

Javid Iqbal Matoo, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), AIG (Building) Police

Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG Crime, J&K against an available vacancy.

Joginder Singh, SSP, Anti Corruption Bureau, has been transferred and posted as Director Special Security Force (SSF), J&K, Shakti Kumar Pathak. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print