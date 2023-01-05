GoC 16 Corps, DGP Discusses Security

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 16 Corps Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain on Wednesday discussed various issues related to the overall security scenario in the Jammu region, officials said.
The meeting takes place in the backdrop of two attacks in Dhangri village in Rajouri district in which six people, including two children, were killed and 11 others injured.
The GoC of 16 Corps called on the DGP at the police headquarters here and discussed the security situation in the Jammu region, especially in the border districts, the officials said, adding the two also discussed the new modus operandi adopted by militants.
They also discussed counter measures including those for foiling attempts of dropping arms and ammunition and drugs through drones by Pakistan, the officials said.
The DGP appreciated the synergy between the Army, police and central paramilitary forces that has helped in breaking the back of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.
