SC refuses to transfer pending criminal cases against Azam Khan outside Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi;The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to transfer criminal cases against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, pending in a Rampur special court, outside Uttar Pradesh on grounds of alleged “persecution”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice SA Nazeer and Justice PS Narasimha said it needed more cogent reasons for transferring the ongoing criminal cases against Khan.

“I will not get justice in the state. I am being persecuted… It is not a judge… It is the state. Everywhere, the situation will be the same inside the state,” senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print