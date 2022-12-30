DPAP Supremo GN Azad Rebuts Reports of Him Rejoining INC

Srinagar: Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad has vehemently contested media reports suggesting of him rejoining back to Indian National Congress.

Taking to micro-blogging site, the senior politician wrote; “I am shocked to see the story filed by ANI correspondent about my rejoining in congress party. Unfortunately such stories are being planted by a section of leaders in the congress party quite now and then just to demoralise my leaders and supporters. I don’t have any ill will against congress party and its leadership, however I request them to tell these habitual story planters to refrain from doing so. Once again I would like to insist that this story is completely baseless (sic.)”.

Notably Azad who parted ways with Congress earlier this year flouted his own party under the banner of Democratic Azad Party, recently rechristened as Democratic Progressive Azad Party.

