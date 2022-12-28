Downtown Heroes FC management meets AIFF top brass

Srinagar: The management of Srinagar-based football club, Downtown Heroes FC today met the All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey and General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran at Football House, New Delhi to discuss various issues pertaining to development of Football in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Downtown Heroes FC delegation comprised Mushtaq Bashir, Kaiser Bhat and Hinan Manzoor.

The delegation raised various issues with the AIFF president pertaining to players and coaches. On the occasion, the delegation told the AIFF top brass that

,“undoubtedly Danish Farooq is the best player from Jammu and Kashmir, however we have many such talented players who if given a chance can prove their mettle at national and international platforms. The only thing our players lag is exposure.”

The delegation stated that no big tournament took place in J&K this year. It requested the AIFF officials to invite private clubs and players in various national tournaments and leagues being organised across the country to play in J&K

The delegation also apprised the AIFF President about the dearth of coaches and coaching staff in J&K. “We have only one pro-licensed coach, Hilal Rasool Parray, but he has been a victim of politics and deputed outside the valley. In the first place, he should have been in the valley training our players,” the delegation told the AIFF officials. On this, the AIFF officials assured to take up the matter with the Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha.

The President and General Secretary AIFF gave a patient hearing to all the issues raised by Downtown Heroes FC delegation and promised timely redressal of all its genuine demands.

On the occasion, Downtown Heroes FC presented a souvenir jersey to both President and General Secretary AIFF. The delegation invited them to visit Kashmir. They accepted the invitation and will be visiting the Valley after winter.

