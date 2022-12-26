Gas cylinders laden truck rolls down into gorge in Ramban, two bodies recovered

Ramban : A truck laden with gas cylinders has rolled down into a deep gorge near Battery Chishma area of Ramban district along Jammu Srinagar national highway early on Monday while as two bodies have been recovered, an official said.

An official said , a gas cylinder laden truck (JK03K-3243) has rolled down into a deep gorge near Battery Chishma, Ramban around 04:00 AM. “Soon after the accident, a rescue operation was launched jointly by Ramban Police, QRT and Army’s ROP”, he said.

He said two bodies have been recovered from the spot while their identity is being ascertained. “However rescue operation is further going on”, he said—(KNO)

