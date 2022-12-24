Huge Cache of Arms And Ammunition Recovered in Uri Baramulla

Srinagar: Police along with Army recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition in Hathlanga Sector of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

A top police officer said that in a joint operation, Barmulla police along with 3Rajput of army recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from Hathlanga sector of Uri.

Giving details, the officer further said that 8 AK74u, 24 AK 74 Magazines, 12 Chinese Pistols, 24 pistol magazines, 9 Chinese grenades, 5 Pak Grenades, 5 wheat bags, 81 Pak Balloons, 560 rounds of AK Rifle and 244 rounds of pistol were recovered from the area.

Meanwhile a case has been registered in this regard and investigations have been takenup.(GNS)

