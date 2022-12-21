Address security concerns of panchayat members: AJKPC to PM

Srinagar: An organisation of panchayat representatives in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address their security concerns as they alleged that police authorities have not taken any decision on their request for providing security.

All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) president Anil Sharma claimed that the lives of members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) and their families remain under threat and added that several panches and sarpanches have been killed even after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in August 2019.

“I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to address the security concerns of the panchayat members and provide necessary security to them,” he told reporters here.

Sharma claimed their requests for providing security to panches, sarpanches and block development council (BDC) chairpersons were pending with the district police officers of Kashmir Division and the security wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“(However), the officers concerned are neither providing the required security nor rejecting their applications. The lives of these PRI members and their families remain under threat,” he added.

Sharma said contrary to the expectations, even after the abrogation of Article 370, individual security of PRI members remains a prime concern in Jammu and Kashmir, more specifically in the valley.

On the issue of advancing panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Sharma said the AJKPC would oppose any such move. PTI

