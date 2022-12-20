Investment claims deflated by figures released by GOI: NC

Srinagar: National Conference on Monday said that the claims of heavy investment in J&K post abrogation of Art 370 have fallen flat in the face of the figures presented by GOI in the Parliament.

Reacting to the year wise figures on investments over the last five years furnished by GOI in the Lok Sabha, Tanvir said the figures stare the government in the face. “As per the information provided by the government, J&K in the year 2017-18 received 840.55 crore rupees; in the Year 2018-19, 590.97 crore rupees; and in the Year 2019-20 ,it was 296.64 crore rupees; subsequently in the year 2020-21, the figure stands at 412.74 crore rupees and during the 2021-22 at 376.76 crore rupees. The figures lay bare the failure of the central government to match what it has been projecting post 5 August 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was unilaterally and unconstitutionally abrogated.”

He further added, “We were told that a bright investment climate was in offing post August, 5 , 2019 decisions. It was claimed that Article 370 was nothing but an impediment which didn’t allow the region to prosper. Now it is clear that the decisions have not resulted in bringing significant investments. Not just investment, the decisions have failed to propel growth on all variables.”

While investment in J&K has dropped in J&K post Aug 05 2019 measures, Tanvir said, “It is only unemployment, development deficit and administrative inertia that has increased by leaps and bounds. Numbers never lie. Cracks are beginning to show. Unemployment has risen, people’s woes have deepened, horticulture and allied sectors have taken a massive hit.”

